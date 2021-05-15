SCOOP: How Michael Jordan Will Appear In Space Jam 2 (Spoilers)

There has been a lot of fuss about if, and how, Michael Jordan will appear in the Space Jam sequel, Space Jam 2. With Don Cheadle appearing on Access Hollywood and saying, "Michael Jordan is in the movie. But not in the way you'd expect it". Which has left everyone speculating if he appears playing another character, appears voicing an animated character, or what. Well, Bleeding Cool has the scoop on this, but it is one hell of a spoiler. So if you would actually like to be surprised by this one, leave this website immediately. I mean it, it could get messy.

Okay, you're serious. Right then. Space Jam 2 has, unsurprisingly, a similar plot and structure to the original. However, rather than starring Michael Jordan, it will star basketball player LeBron James as a fictionalized version of himself along with Don Cheadle, Khris Davis, Sonequa Martin-Green, and Cedric Joe in live-action roles.

A game is played for massive cosmic stakes. With a cartoon team who have decided they need more help, and one of the little guys insisting that he can get Michael Jordan. He's dismissed by the others, as no one believes he knows Michael Jordan, and he wasn't even in the first movie.

But eventually, they relent, and he goes and gets him. And at a pivotal moment, he returns, and Michael Jordan runs out onto the court, ready to play the game of his life. Except it is not basketball player Michael Jordan. It's the actor Michael B. Jordan, possibly best known round these parts for playing Killmonger in Black Panther.

How did this scene come about? Well, Michael B was working on the Warners lot, where Space Jam 2 is being filmed. He came by the set a lot, he knows the director Michael D Lee, he comes by to see LeBron James, and he brings a lot of merchandise for LeBron to sign. Every day, to the point it is getting ridiculous, hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of merch getting signed.

So LeBron tells Michael B that this is too much – but maybe he could help him out. They have written him a scene, the scene detailed above, that will take a very short time to shoot. And in return, LeBron will sign as much merch as LeBron wants, whatever he is going to do with it.

And that is how Michael Jordan is appearing in Space Jam 2. Just not the Michael Jordan you were expecting...