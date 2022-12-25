Scream Getting A New 4K Steelbook Release In February

Scream has a new film in March, if you didn't hear, after being revived this year with some fresh blood, yet fans still have so much love for the original that they keep releasing new editions. This latest one is a brand new 4K Steelbook featuring Ghostface being reflected in his knife. Unlike other releases, this one has a new special feature, 'A Bloody Legacy: Scream 25 Years Later,' a featurette about the making of the original and the franchise as a whole. All of the other features are leftovers from other releases. Check out the Steelbook below.

Scream 4K Steelbook Details

"After a series of mysterious deaths befalls their small town, an offbeat group of friends led by Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) becomes the target of a masked killer. As the body count rises, Sidney and her friends turn to the "rules" of horror films to help navigate the real-life terror they're living in. The film also stars Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Skeet Ulrich, Matthew Lillard, Jamie Kennedy, Rose McGowan, and Drew Barrymore. Scream remains a wildly entertaining and terrifically terrifying cinematic experience. Directed by Wes Craven and written by Kevin Williamson, the film is a brilliant deconstruction of the horror genre that pays homage to the conventions of slasher films while upending them with clever twists and witty dialogue."

Here is the list of Special Features and Technical Specs:

NEWLY REMASTERED IN 4K

NEW "A Bloody Legacy: Scream 25 Years Later' – a look back at the film and director Wes Craven, featuring archival behind-the-scenes footage and new interviews with stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette, as well as screenwriter Kevin Williamson and the directors and other cast members from the new installment in the franchise scheduled to premiere in theaters in 2022 from Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group.

"A Bloody Legacy: Scream 25 Years Later' – a look back at the film and director Wes Craven, featuring archival behind-the-scenes footage and new interviews with stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette, as well as screenwriter Kevin Williamson and the directors and other cast members from the new installment in the franchise scheduled to premiere in theaters in 2022 from Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group. Legacy bonus content is detailed below: Audio commentary by director Wes Craven and writer Kevin Williamson Production featurette Behind the Scenes On the Scream Set Drew Barrymore Q&A with Cast and Crew What's Your Favorite Scary Movie? Why are People so Fascinated by Horror Films?

