The Voice Behind Ghostface Shuts Down Mask Rumor for Scream 5

Every slight tease at Scream 5 is only feeding the Scream fandom, and this time around, we're left wondering just what mask Ghostface will be donning in the next film.

Since the original film, the Scream mask's evolution has resulted in slightly tweaked variations of the killer's mask — though clearly very subtle considering the color and major features haven't changed. Hardcore Scream fans have always enjoyed the growth of the mask (created and owned by Fun World). With every film, there have been additional concepts and releases outside of the film, such as the popular scarecrow version of Ghostface, the devil Ghostface for Dead by Daylight, and various colors for Scream collectors.

While none of these masks outside of tweaked concepts have made it to film, with every Scream film comes speculation surrounding the next change — which is something that someone close to the franchise has opened up about. Voice actor Roger L Jackson, who has voiced Ghostface in all four films, recently spoke to the long-running site Ghostface UK about the mask conversation going on amongst fans, which he admitted, "There's been a rumor going around that the ultra-white mask is involved… What I will tell you is that the killer, the main killer, will not have the ultra-white mask. There's something else involved, and it's not the white mask!"

While the statement doesn't suggest we'll be getting a drastically different Ghostface, the idea of a new Ghostface is enough to excite fans (myself included.) After the updated and decayed Michael Myers mask from Halloween, it wouldn't be too crazy to suggest we could finally see an on-screen version of the zombie Ghostface mask that we've been waiting for.

What are your thoughts on the changes over the years or the potential for altering the Ghostface mask for Scream 5?