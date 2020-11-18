Scream 5 Now Titled "Scream", Filming Has Wrapped Up Already

Scream 5 has finished filming already, blazing through production in what feels like only a week. Series producer Kevin Williamson shared the joyous news on his Twitter this morning while also revealing a new logo/title treatment for the film, which they have decided to name Scream. Kinda like Halloween in 2018. The production is being helmed by Ready or Not filmmakers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. The late, great Wes Craven was the director of the previous four films in the Scream universe. You can see the new title card down below.

Somehow Scream Still Won't Be Seen Until 2022

"That's a wrap on Scream, which I'm excited to announce is the official title of the next film! Nearly 25 years ago, when I wrote Scream and Wes Craven brought it to life, I could not have imagined the lasting impact it would have on you, the fans. I'm excited for you to return to Woodsboro and get really scared again. I believe Wes would've been so proud of the film that Matt and Tyler are making. I'm thrilled to be reunited with Neve, Courteney, David, and Marley and to be working alongside a new filmmaking team and incredible cast of newcomers that have come together to continue Wes's legacy with the upcoming relaunch of the franchise that I hold so dear to my heart. See you in theatres January 2022." Williamson wrote is a series of tweets.

I can't believe how fast they got this done. Especially in this age of pandemic filmmaking, this is a real feat. I bet they wish they hadn't delayed the film so long now; it would not shock me to see Scream moved back up a bit into 2021, depending on how the box office is looking mid-summer. For now, the new film will release on January 14th, 2022.