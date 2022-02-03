Scream 6 Is A Go From Spyglass & Paramount Pictures

Scream has been a hit since opening mid-January, and like all horror franchises, that means a sequel. A sixth film in the franchise is coming, officially greenlit with the same creative team in place from the newest movie. Radio Silence's Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett will direct, with James Vanderbilt & Guy Busick returning to pen the script. The film will go in front of the cameras this summer. "We are tremendously grateful to the fans around the world who enthusiastically received our film. We can't wait for audiences to see what Radio Silence, writers Jamie & Guy, and Project X have in store for our Woodsboro family," Spyglass and Paramount said in a joint statement. The Hollywood Reporter had the news.

Scream Truly Is One Of The Great Horror Series

"Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town's deadly past." Dylan Minnette (Goosebumps), Mason Gooding (Let It Snow), Kyle Gallner (Ghosts of War), Jasmin Savoy Brown ("Love") and Mikey Madison (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Jack Quaid ("The Boys"), Melissa Barrera ("In The Heights"), Jenna Ortega ("You") and Marley Shelton as Deputy Judy Hicks star in the new film, alongside the returning cast, including Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox, and David Arquette. No word on who will return for Scream 6, but there will be a few who won't, and those who have seen the new film know who they are.

This is exciting and a little sad at the same time. I thought that the new Scream put a nice button on the franchise, and it could have ended there, so it is a little disheartening to see this announcement. But, with horror, you always know this is almost inevitable in the back of your mind. Oh well.