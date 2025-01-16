Posted in: Casting, Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: joel mchale, scream 7

Scream 7 Adds Joel McHale To Cast In An Interesting Role

Scream 7 has added Joel McHale to the cast in a surprising role. The seventh film in the franchise will be in theaters February 27, 2026.

Scream 7 has added Joel McHale to the cast, and interestingly, he will be playing husband to Neve Campbell's Sydney Prescott. This is interesting because, as of Scream 3 and the other sequels, we were under the impression she was married to Detective Mark Kincaid, played by Patrick Dempsey. Hmm… Joining them in the film are Courtney Cox, Mason Gooding, Anna Camp, Isabel May, Celeste O'Connor, Asa Germann, Mckenna Grace, and Sam Rechner. The film will be directed by Kevin Williamson, who wrote the original 1996 film from a script by Gary Busick. Deadline reported on McHale being cast.

Scream 7 Is Going To Be Interesting

After the success of the sixth film in the franchise last year, the announcement of a seventh installment felt like a foregone conclusion. It took a long while to get that announcement, however. That was the first sign that Spyglass and Paramount may have a problem on their hands. After a six-month wait, we learned that Christopher Landon (Happy Death Day) would take over the director's chair for part seven, replacing Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, who helmed the last two films to critical acclaim and box office success. While staying on as producers, it was curious why they allowed Universal to poach them for another horror project when they had spent two movies setting up a new Scream universe for a new generation.

Then, last November 2023 happened. After a round of social media posts deemed controversial, new franchise star Melissa Barrera was fired from Scream 7. A day later, we learned that Jenna Ortega, the other new star of the franchise and one of Hollywood's biggest young names, would also not be returning due to scheduling conflicts. Many still think it was in solidarity with Barrera, though the studios say that her exit was known for a while behind closed doors. Finally, two days ago, Landon announced on social media that he had left the project weeks ago. It's not hard to put the pieces together there; it was probably after the two franchise leads were gone.

Scream 7 hits theaters in February 2026.

