Scream Directors Reveal Why They Needed to Keep One Character Alive

The phenomenal new iteration of Scream has been out for just over two weeks (and widely discussed, despite our very spoiler-sensitive material). However, this post will contain a spoiler for at least one character's fate. Consider yourselves warned!

In one gruesome attack scene during the film, the character Chad Meeks-Martin (played by Mason Gooding) is repeatedly stabbed and left for dead. Much later in the film's final moments, we see a very Dewey-esque survival incorporated where he's shown to be on a stretcher and having survived the new Woodsboro massacre. It's been known that Gooding has been a major Scream fan after having previously written essays on the first film, which meant a different level of passion came with his role. That passion was both recognized and appreciated.

In a new interview with the Radio Silence directorial team behind the new Scream, they opened up about why Chad survived the bloodbath and how that decision was made. When talking to The Hollywood Reporter, they explain, "It is all Mason. Mason is a force. He is so loving and charismatic. He is the definition of someone who walks into a room and lights it up. He has that presence no matter what the situation, where he is, and we had a Zoom with him during the pandemic when we were doing casting. Not an audition, just a, 'Hey, what's going on?' Two seconds after the zoom, we were texting, 'Oh fuck, this is bad, this has got to be Chad.' He blew us away."

The discussion with THR then led into how he was a necessity for the film and how crucial his survival felt as an end result, noting, "Then the conversation as soon as he signed on was, 'Well we cant' kill Chad. Mason has got to be in the other movies. This guy is the greatest! We'd be crazy to get someone this charismatic and just kill them.' I went to a screening this weekend to see it with an audience. I heard an audible, cathartic gasp. You could feel people were so glad that he lived. That includes us."

Are you excited about a possible return for Randy's nephew in future Scream films?