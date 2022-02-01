Scream Directors Disclose a Specific Detail About the Killer(s)

Now that Scream has been in theaters for a few weeks, there's slightly more freedom to discuss certain spoiler-ish events a little more openly – so with that being said, if you haven't seen the new film and want to remain spoiler-free: it's your last shot.

In the new Scream, we learn that the killer duo of Amber and Richie is the first (legitimate) killing couple of the franchise, with Richie painting himself as the mastermind and Amber handling the grunt work. In a new interview with Collider, executive producer Chad Villella and Radio Silence directors Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin discussed the film's reveal, clarifying which killer actually was responsible for the majority of the terrors.

The directors tell the publication, "We had separate conversations with Jack and Mikey, and then we had a conversation with them together, and we kind of built out the off-screen relationship that was working and motivating them and their plan. One of the things that we liked to talk about is that the Richie character thinks that it was all his idea. It's actually probably Amber's idea, and she's kind of been leading from behind. And we just love that that makes Richie just one of the most pathetic characters at the end of the day, that he doesn't really want to get his hands dirty and do the gross stuff. He wants to intellectualize it all, and Amber's like, 'F*ck it. I'll break eggs!'"

The newest chapter of the long-standing Scream film series has already managed to rake in over $100 million worldwide (without a streaming release), promisingly surpassing the box office profits of Scream 4 and teasing a future of screams to come.

Now that we're able to discuss Scream a little more openly, what was your favorite quality about the recent entry of the iconic horror franchise? Sound off in the comments below.