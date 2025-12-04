Posted in: Horror, Movies, Trailer | Tagged: scream 7, Skeet Ulrich

Scream 7: Skeet Ulrich Says He Is Not Appearing In The Sequel

It sounds like Skeet Ulrich is not appearing in Scream 7, though it feels like everyone else from the series' history is.

Scream 7 sees the return of stars like Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Matthew Lillard, and David Arquette.

Ulrich reveals his absence is due to Melissa Barrera's firing, affecting his planned story arc for the sequel.

Directed by original screenwriter Kevin Williamson, Scream 7 promises surprising character returns and twists.

Scream 7 is coming out in a couple of months, and basically everyone who has ever been in one of the films is back. The cast includes Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Anna Camp, Isabel May, Celeste O'Connor, Asa Germann, McKenna Grace, Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Joel McHale, Mark Consuelos, and Sam Rechner. Also back are Scott Foley, Matthew Lillard, and David Arquette, all three of whom have died in previous installments—two Ghostfaces and arguably the second most important character of the franchise. Even Kevin Williamson, who wrote the first film, is back as the director, working off a script he co-wrote with Gary Busick. Curiously, you do not see one name: Skeet Ulrich. He appeared in the last two films, returning in a way from his death in the first film. Sounds like he was indeed set to be back for part seven, but as he tells the New York Post, a lot has happened since then.

Scream 7 Might Need Ulrich

"I'm not involved. I'm really excited, though. I'm excited for Kevin Williamson to take the helm and to see what the mastermind of it all comes up with. I used to know [what the movie was about]," Ulrich explains, "because part of coming back for five and six was being a part of seven. It was a three-picture arc for Billy Loomis, or the imagination of Billy Loomis in Melissa Barrera's character's head. But when all that went down with her, obviously, you lose her, and you lose what's in her head. I used to know what the seventh was going to be, and it was really, really interesting. Now I have no clue. I don't know how [Matthew Lillard's] back. I have no idea, which I'm kind of excited for, to see it and not know."

I still think there is a chance he is playing coy and he will be there for a cameo, but maybe not. I think he has to appear with Lillard; that is too juicy not to do. I guess we will find out together on February 27.

