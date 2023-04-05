The Super Mario Bros. Movie Teases Post-Credit Scene & Luigi's Mansion The Super Mario Bros. Movie star suggests its sequel potential with a post-credit scene and addresses the possibility of Luigi's Mansion.

Nintendo, Illumination, and Universal Pictures' upcoming release The Super Mario Bros. Movie is still days away from its theatrical debut, with plenty of positive reviews already pouring in regarding the outcome of an ambitious adaptation of a classic IP. And with a (currently unknown) budget that's likely to have cost the collection of companies a noticeable amount of money, you know this new Mario movie will take a big swing to establish almost guaranteed success.

Now, as we head into the film's release window, The Super Mario Bros. Movie star Chris Pratt is teasing that the film's post-credit scene could lead to something in the future.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie Sequel Talk and the Addition of Luigi's Mansion

When directly speaking with Comic Book Resources about the upcoming cinematic adaptation of Super Mario Bros. and the possibility of a post-credit easter egg, the film's star (voice of Mario) Chris Pratt divulges, "Listen, there's like, at the end of the film, there's a post-credit sequence that gives you a taste of what the sequel could be about. And that gets me very, very excited. But there's been talk of Luigi's Mansion. That was a GameCube game. I think that would be great."

In the same conversation, Pratt eventually returns to the subject and adds, "I'm down to spitball and start pitching some ideas. First things first, we want to get a bunch of people to come out and see it. April 5. I expect that people are gonna like it. It's great. I'm a huge fan, and everything about the film that I love, I think other people will love. It's the sentiment; it's the nostalgia; it's all of the Easter eggs. It's Illumination, so it's great animation. I think that part is going to take care of itself."

The theatrical launch of The Super Mario Bros. Movie kicks off on April 4, so make sure to revisit your favorite Mario game ahead of its official release later this week!