Child's Play 2019 Getting Blow-Out 4K Blu-ray From Scream Factory

Scream Factory is releasing a 4K Blu-ray special edition of the 2019 remake of Child's Play with Mark Hamill as Chucky.

Child's Play 2019 is an interesting film. It cured a 30+ year fear of Chucky, as I found him not scary in the movie, and it rewired my brain to not be afraid of him anymore. It also was way better as a film than people gave it credit for. Yes, I know, it was a cash grab, and how dare they do that to Don Mancini, etc. But the cast does a great job; Mark Hamill does a wonderful job giving a different voice to Chucky. It is very funny, and some of the kills are downright gruesome. Scream Factory also thinks so, as they have announced a new 4K Blu-ray for the film coming on March 19th. You can see the cover for the release and see all of the special features down below.

Child's Play 2019 4K Blu-ray Release Details

From the producers of It comes this shocking re-imagining of the 1988 horror classic. Realizing that her son Andy (Gabriel Bateman, The Fabelmans, Lights Out) is lonely, Karen (Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus, Ingrid Goes West) buys him a seemingly innocent, AI-enhanced doll named Chucky. But Chucky's safety restrictions have been disabled, and soon, a gruesome series of events unfolds. Unable to convince his mom that the doll is responsible for the carnage, Andy becomes the target of the bloodthirsty Chucky!

Here is the list of special features and specs for the disc:

Special Features

4K Disc

NEW 4K Restoration From The Original Master In Dolby Vision

Audio Commentary With Director Lars Klevberg

Blu-ray Disc

NEW 4K Restoration From The Original Master

NEW "Beautiful Darkness" – Production Designer Dan Hermansen on Child's Play

NEW "A New Start" – Actor Gabriel Bateman on Child's Play

NEW "Head Of The Patch" – Actor David James Lewis on Child's Play

Audio Commentary With Director Lars Klevberg

The Making of Child's Play

Bringing Child's Play's Chucky To Life

Soundtrack Trailer

Lee Hardcastle Claymations

Gallery

Theatrical Trailer

Audio: English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 & 2.0

