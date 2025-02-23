Posted in: 4K/Blu-Ray, Movies | Tagged: night of the creeps, scream factory

Night Of The Creeps Gets A 4K Blu-ray Release From Scream Factory

Scream Factory is releasing a new 4K Blu-ray edition of Night of the Creeps, one of the best 80s horror films, on March 25!

Night of the Creeps is one of my personal favorite horror films, and in my eyes, completely underrated. Starring Tom Atkins at the height of his genre powers, this tale of a night on campus gone wrong is full of some of the coolest practical effects ever, and they will look glorious in this new 4K Blu-ray presentation from Scream Factory. This loaded three-disc set includes the director's cut of the film, as well as new audio commentaries and special features, leaving no stone unturned so that anything you want to know about this production will be out there. Below is the exhaustive list of features and the artwork for the release, coming on March 25. This looks like it will unseat the original Blu-ray release they did a few years ago as the definitive version to own.

Night Of The Creeps 4K Blu-ray Release Details

Thrill me! When an alien experiment goes awry, it crashes to Earth in 1959 and infects a young college student. Twenty-seven years later, his cryogenically frozen body is thawed out by fraternity pledges … and the campus is quickly overrun by alien creatures whose victims turn into zombies! Fred Dekker's thoroughly enjoyable throwback chiller deftly blends multiple genres and is rightfully hailed as a true cult classic.

And below is that list of features, one of the longest in Scream Factory history:

DISC ONE – 4K BLU-RAY: DIRECTOR'S CUT

NEW 4K RESTORATION FROM THE ORIGINAL CAMERA NEGATIVE APPROVED BY DIRECTOR FRED DEKKER

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

NEW Audio Commentary With Actor Suzanne Snyder And Filmmakers Jackson Stewart And Francis Galluppi

Audio Commentary With Actor Suzanne Snyder And Filmmakers Jackson Stewart And Francis Galluppi Audio Commentary With Writer/Director Fred Dekker

Audio Commentary With Actors Tom Atkins, Jason Lively, Steve Marshall, And Jill Whitlow

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 Surround, DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Stereo

Optional English subtitles for the main feature

DISC TWO – BLU-RAY: DIRECTOR'S CUT

NEW 4K RESTORATION FROM THE ORIGINAL CAMERA NEGATIVE APPROVED BY DIRECTOR FRED DEKKER

NEW Audio Commentary With Actor Suzanne Snyder And Filmmakers Jackson Stewart And Francis Galluppi

Audio Commentary With Actor Suzanne Snyder And Filmmakers Jackson Stewart And Francis Galluppi Audio Commentary With Writer/Director Fred Dekker

Audio Commentary With Actors Tom Atkins, Jason Lively, Steve Marshall, And Jill Whitlow

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 Surround, DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Stereo

Optional English subtitles for the main feature

DISC THREE – BLU-RAY: SPECIAL FEATURES

NEW "A New Breed Of Terror: The Films Of Fred Dekker" – A Career Retrospective Interview With The Writer/Director

"A New Breed Of Terror: The Films Of Fred Dekker" – A Career Retrospective Interview With The Writer/Director Original Theatrical Ending

"Real Good Plan" – An Interview With Actor Jason Lively

"The Bradster" – An Interview With Actor Allan Kayser

"I Vote For That One" – An Interview With Actor Ken Heron

"Worst Coroner Ever" – An Interview With Actor Vic Polizos

"Answering The Door" – An Interview With Actor Suzanne Snyder

"Final Cut" – An Interview With Editor Michael N. Knue

Horror's Hallowed Grounds – Revisiting The Locations Of The Film

"Thrill Me!" – The Making Of Night Of The Creeps – A 5-Part Exploration Of The Film

Tom Atkins: Man Of Action

Deleted Scenes

Theatrical Trailer

