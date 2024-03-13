Posted in: Blu-Ray, Movies | Tagged: , ,

Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey Blu-ray Coming In April

After you see Blood And Honey 2 you can bring home the first Winnie The Pooh horror film on Blu-ray from Scream Factory.

Article Summary

  • Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey Blu-ray drops April 9th from Scream Factory.
  • Sequel debuts in theaters shortly before Blu-ray release via Fathom Events.
  • The film started the trend of "killer kids' characters" in indie horror.
  • Extras include a making-of featurette and the original theatrical trailer.

Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey will get a proper Blu-ray release on April 9th from Scream Factory. This is a couple of weeks after the sequel will be in theaters, thanks to Fathom Events. This original was the film that really kicked off these "kids characters killing people" sub-genre of horror that has taken indie horror by storm. Included on the disc release is a making of feature and the theatrical trailer. It's not as big of a blowout as we are used to seeing from Scream Factory, but the budget was so low on this film that this might be all they can do.

Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey Blu-ray Coming In April
Credit Scream Factory

Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey Blu-ray Details

Enter the darkest corners of the Hundred Acre Wood. On April 9, Scream Factory releases Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey on Blu-ray™. Bonus features include the original trailer and "Something's Wrong With Piglet" – Making Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood And Honey. Five years ago, Christopher Robin abandoned his childhood companions, Winnie-The-Pooh and Piglet, and the woods in which they all played. Now an adult, Christopher has returned, with his fiancée Maria in tow, for a reunion with his old friends … only to find that in his absence, Pooh and Piglet have turned feral, silent … and murderous. What was once a joyous place of imagination and merriment becomes a violent battleground for survival in this audacious and terrifying spin on A.A. Milne's beloved children's stories.

Winnie The Pooh Horror Film Detailed, Coming Soon
Credit Jagged Edge Productions

As I have said many times, this first film is terrible, and I hate it. But there is an audience for these, and the second one looks much better. Will it be? I have no idea, but it would be very hard to be worse than the first one, almost impossible. The Blu-ray releases on April 9th.

Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 will be in theaters for one weekend only at the end of the month.

