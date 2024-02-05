Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: winnie the pooh, Winnie The Pooh horror, Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey 2

Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey 2 Trailer And Poster Are Here

The trailer for horror sequel Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey 2 is here, as well as the poster. The film hits theaters this spring.

Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey 2 has a new trailer and poster. Starring Scott Chambers, Eddy Mackenzie, Marcus Massey, Tallulah Evans, Kelly Rian Sanson, Simon Callow, Alec Newman, Nicola Wright, Peter DeSouza-Feighoney, Lewis Santer, Tade Adebaio, and Nichaela Farrel, the film is directed by Rhys Frake-Waterfield. It is the sequel to last year's viral hit and is also launching a shared universe of horror films based on children's stories that are now in the public domain. You can see the trailer down below.



Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey 2 Has A Bigger Budget For Sure

Deep within the 100-Acre-Wood, a destructive rage grows as Winnie-the-Pooh, Piglet, Owl, and Tigger find their home and their lives endangered after Christopher Robin revealed their existence. Not wanting to live in the shadows any longer, the group decides to take the fight to the town of Ashdown, home of Christopher Robin, leaving a bloody trail of death and mayhem in their wake. Winnie and his savage friends will show everyone that they are deadlier, stronger, and smarter than anyone could ever imagine and get their revenge on Christopher Robin once and for all. The sequel to the viral horror film Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 is coming to theaters soon. From director Rhys Frake-Waterfield and produced by Scott Jeffery, Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 wreaks havoc on the town of Ashdown after Christopher Robin made the fatal mistake of revealing Winnie-the-Pooh and their friends' existence.

I hated the first film so very much, but I respect what they were trying to do and also really like that they are giving this one a bigger budget. Still, I wouldn't say I like that they are making these films based on children's properties, and it is not my thing, but I know plenty of horror friends who are all in. So, I am happy for them. This film will hit theaters later this spring.

