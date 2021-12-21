Scream 2022 Relaunch Receives One Night Fan Event With a Live Q&A

The bountiful gifts from #12ScreamsForTheHolidays have continued to impress, with the recent confirmation that the film will receive an exclusive Cinemark event – and you can participate for yourself ahead of the film's release!

Tickets are already available for the upcoming fifth installment of Scream (by Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group), but to fans' excitement, there's going to be a special Cinemark screening held on January 13. One day before the film will earn a wide theatrical release, Cinemark will hold an exclusive screening with a special Q&A and initially announced the news on the film's social platforms.

A recent press release informs horror genre fans, "Paramount Pictures and Cinemark Theatres announced an Opening Night Fan Event to celebrate the debut of the Paramount and Spyglass Media Group feature film Scream, the next installment of the hit box office franchise of the same name. The event will take place at Cinemark Playa Vista and XD on Thursday, January 13, and will feature a live Q&A with actor David Arquette, directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett, and executive producer & creator Kevin Williamson. This event comes as part of the film's Scream in the New Year fanfare, in advance of the movie's nationwide theatrical opening on Friday, January 14."

Paramount Pictures President of Domestic Distribution Chris Aronson expands on the exciting event, sharing, "Scream is a terrifying, iconic franchise with an enthusiastic, longtime fan base. We are absolutely thrilled to launch our new film with this special event in theatres for fans in collaboration with Spyglass, our talent, and filmmakers. Matt & Tyler have delivered an edge-of-your-seat horror thrill ride that must be seen in a dark theatre to be fully experienced. We're also excited to team up with our partners at Cinemark, along with participating theatres across the country, to share something special with Scream fans."

With the Scream marketing campaign in full force, there have been recent (tear-jerker) featurettes dedicated to the iconic franchise visionary Wes Craven, exciting new character introductions, and how the new Scream will line up with the future of the franchise. Because of the versatile array of content for both new fans and its legion of longtime fans, Scream is definitely building up to an unforgettable reveal next month.

Check out the recent tribute to Craven above, and make sure to choose your seats for the Cinemark Scream release while it's still available!