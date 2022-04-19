David Arquette Reflects on THAT Heavy Scene in Scream (2022)

Scream is officially out on all major platforms to rent or purchase, and you can stream the film with a Paramount+ membership, so at this point – if you haven't seen the film, you might want to move along to something else because heavy spoilers are mentioned… but also, you're severely behind! Let's jump right in!

Fans were heavily concerned about the safety of the legacy trio when it was announced they would return for the fifth entry, and for a good reason. Despite the longstanding survival of the characters played by Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox, and David Arquette, the film led to the official demise of fan-favorite Dewey Riley. In an effort to correct his classic mistake of not finishing off the masked killer, Dewey met his end with two knives via Ghostface, which left many unsettled by the emotional death.

One of which includes Arquette himself, who still struggles with the idea that he's been added to the victim list. In a new interview with Empire, the Scream star opened up and explained, "I haven't talked about it much. It's a very fresh wound. I had to put it down; I had to walk around and kind of process it. I understood where they were coming from, as far as gutting their audience. It was hard. It's been such an ongoing film series throughout my life, 25 years of my life, so it definitely cut deep."

He adds, "That morning, I got up, cooked myself some breakfast, and then I went to work and did the scene. I didn't know exactly what was going to happen. We amped up the fight scene a little because I'm a professional wrestler. We made it a little more intense. If you have a lot of action, you're going to get banged up a little, and if you have blood on you, the longer it goes, it's just kind of sticky and uncomfortable. So you've got to get into a Zen place, so you're not angry. And I was angry anyway." The actor then went on to reveal, "So I just had to get into a real Zen place, just breathe through and know that this will be over soon. But it was emotional. I did it, and I hopped in my car, drove home, washed all the blood off, and that was it. I packed up a few things and then hit the road."

The loss of Dewey is a death that will stick with repeat-viewing fans like myself, but it certainly accommodates the story and felt (as difficult as it is to say) like a fitting way to go out.

What are your thoughts on this divisive death?