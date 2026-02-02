Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: Iron Lung, Markiplier, Send Help, Weekend Box Office

Send Help And Iron Lung Bring Horror Fans To Weekend Box Office

Horror took over the box office this weekend, as Send Help and Iron Lung got people out to theaters in the cold weather.

Article Summary Send Help dominates the box office with a $20M debut, marking another hit for horror maestro Sam Raimi.

Markiplier's Iron Lung shocks Hollywood, opening at $17.8M and surpassing all industry expectations.

Box office climbs 12% over last year as horror pushes family and action hits lower in the top five rankings.

The Strangers: Chapter 3 eyes top-three spot next weekend, setting up a horror takeover for February.

Send Help and Iron Lung brought horror fans out of their winter hibernation and into theaters this weekend, as both films opened to over $15 million and took the top two spots at the box office. Send Help, the latest from horror icon Sam Raimi, made $20 million to open at number one and, riding a wave of good reviews and word of mouth, should have a strong run over the next couple of weeks. Not to be outdone, YouTuber Markiplier shook up the town by opening his self-made horror film Iron Lung to $17 million, well above all expectations. The overall box office was up for the fourth time in 2026, +12% over the same weekend last year.

Send Help & Iron Lung Shake Up the Top Five

Send Help and Iron Lung helped shake up the top five for the first time in weeks, as previous champ Avatar: Fire and Ash dropped out of the top five. Zootopia 2 lost theaters but still gained 9% from last weekend, as the film's amazing run continues. The surprise was the failure of Jason Statham's latest action film, Shelter, which bombed with only $5.5 million. Usually, he cleans up in January and February. I don't know if people were just not aware it was coming or what, but that was pretty eyebrow-raising to see.

The weekend box office Top Five For January 30:

Send Help- $20 million Iron Lung- $17.8 million Zootopia 2- $5.8 million Shelter- $5.5 million

This weekend is the Big Game, and as usual, one of the worst box office weekends of the whole year. So, naturally, Lionsgate chose this weekend to release the final installment of their trilogy of films in The Strangers franchise. Chapter 3 most likely will not make much noise at the box office, but it should get into the top three, meaning that horror should have the three top spots at the box office all to itself, as Send Help and Iron Lung should hold in spots one and two.

