Steven Soderbergh Has Written A Sex, Lies, And Videotape Sequel

Steven Soderbergh has revealed that he has written the script to a Sex, Lies, and Videotape sequel. The original thriller, released in 1989 to much acclaim and box office success, is the film that really put him on the map. It won the Palme d'Or at Cannes that year, the highest honor at the festival. The film starred James Spader, Andie MacDowell, Peter Gallagher, Laura San Giacomo, Steven Brill, and Ron Vawter. Soderbergh wrote the original screenplay in only eight days, and in the process, helped usher in a revolution in independent cinema. Sex, Lies, and Videotape was added to the National Film Registry at the Library of Congress in 2006. In an interview with Flaviar's NightCap Live on YouTube, Soderbergh dropped the news of the sequel he has written.

Steven Soderbergh Wrote Three Screenplays So Far

"When the lockdown happened here in New York," Soderbergh says, "in order to stay organized and sane, I decided I'm going to write…So within the first 6 or 7 weeks of the lockdown, I finished 3 screenplays. One of them was a rewrite, one of them was an original, and one was an adaptation of a novel that I've been wanting to do. The original was a sequel to Sex, Lies, and Videotape. It was an idea that had been circling for a while, and I felt like I came up with the way to get back in, and so I wrote it, and I want to make it."

This would have a lot to live up to, but it could be incredible. Crazy to think he has three screenplays in the bag right now. In two months, that is impressive. Soderbergh is one of the most talented filmmakers we have, and any project he decides to take on would be anticipated. But a follow-up to his most iconic film, possibly with what is sure to be an exciting young cast? Sign us up. Sex, Lies, and Videotape has a sophistication a lot of films lack these days, and it will be refreshing to see that return.