Shang-Chi Sequel Gets an Optimistic Update from Simu Liu

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings star Simu Liu recently offered fans hope that a sequel is still coming.

The original 2021 film earned over $400 million at the box office, fueling demand for a follow-up.

Liu shares his excitement for the sequel, hinting he has some idea about its direction but can't reveal details.

Marvel has a packed slate, making it unclear when the Shang-Chi sequel will be officially announced.

In 2021, Marvel Studios dropped a new hero's action-packed origin story through Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which quickly earned concrete sequel buzz with over $400 million at the box office. Unfortunately, Marvel hasn't really addressed the topic since its release, and they already have a lengthy list of projects being developed for the next few years.

However, during a recent chat with the Press Trust of India (as reported by the Times of India), actor Simu Liu shared that while official updates are scarce, progress is still being made on the Shang-Chi sequel front. The actor reiterates, "A lot of it is above my pay grade, but it's definitely happening." Adding to his previously stated sentiment, Liu now suggests that he has some vague idea about what's coming, adding, "So [I'm] just very excited to kind of work on it, and it's going to be amazing. I really can't say anything beyond that."

Shang-Chi Plot, Cast, and Creative Team

Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The film also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi's friend Katy, and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, and Ronny Chieng.

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton (who's expected to return for the sequel) and produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, with Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Charles Newirth serving as executive producers. David Callaham & Destin Daniel Cretton & Andrew Lanham wrote the screenplay for the film.

With several shifts happening across the MCU, when do you think we'll finally get to witness a proper Shang-Chi sequel?

