Amelia's Children Trailer Promises Scares A Plenty

Check out the trailer for new horror film Ameila's Children, which has a really creepy and messed up vibe to it. It releases March 10th.

Amelia's Children is a new horror film from writer and director Gabriel Abrantes, starring Brigette Lundy-Paine, Carloto Cotta, Anabela Moreira, Alba Baptista, and Rita Blanco. The trailer for the film was released today and has all kinds of messed up stuff in it. Almost as much as the Imaginary trailer. The whole thing is unnerving, and this one should be on everyone's radar at this point. It is set to come out on March 1st, both in theaters and on digital from Magnet Releasing. You can see the trailer down below.

Amelia's Children Synopsis

When Edward's search for his biological family leads him and his girlfriend Ryley to a magnificent villa high in the mountains of Northern Portugal, he is full of excitement at meeting his long-lost mother and twin brother. Finally, he will discover who he is and where he comes from. But nothing is as it seems, and Edward will soon learn that he is linked to them by a monstrous secret. Starring Brigette Lundy-Paine, Carloto Cotta, Anabela Moreira, Alba Baptista, and Rita Blanco. Written and directed by Gabriel Abrantes.

Here is director Gabriel Abrantes on why he wanted to tell this story and some of his influences while making Ameila's Children: "I wanted to make a horror film about family. I wanted it to have the epic family monstrosity of Sophocles' Oedipus Rex, and was inspired by the autobiographic references in Stoker's Dracula. What I mean is that the idea that horror was a sort of mirror that enhanced reality by distorting it was something that I wanted to try doing in this film. One of the main themes of the film is the primal taboo of consanguine sexual relations, and I wanted to make this taboo into a horror myth about generational narcissism, specifically how parents can be narcissists and how a mother could be so vain and obsessed with beauty that she would be willing to do anything, even commit the most messed up transgressions."

