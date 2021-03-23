Shazam: Fury of the Gods – Helen Mirren Joins the Cast as Hespera

The cast of Shazam: Fury of the Gods just gained a Dame. The second to Shazam! has had kind of a rough start getting going. We knew that the movie was going to happen, but COVID-19 started pushing all of the release dates back, and the cast of Shazam! had a unique problem; most of its cast were children. They could only wait so long before the children started to age out of their roles which means that despite this movie having a 2023 release date, the last we heard is that production is set to start this May. We've already seen one cast addition with Rachel Zegler, but according to Deadline, Dame Helen Mirren has joined the cast of Shazam: Fury of the Gods as the villain Hespera.

Mirren has always shown a love for genre movies; she starred in both of the Red movies, and she's a member of the Fast and Furious Family. She's a hell of an actress, and we have a feeling she's going to have an absolute blast playing a villain in a superhero movie. Think Cate Blanchett in Thor: Ragnarok. As for Shazam: Fury of the Gods, we don't know anything else about the sequel but consider this movie right at the top of our list when it comes to DC movies. Shazam! is the best DC movie so far [do not @ me], so seeing where they go from here is going to be a ton of fun. It's just a shame we'll have to wait three more years before we finally get to see it. Maybe Warner Bros. will move it up after they finish shooting. Shazam: Fury of the Gods currently has a June 2, 2023 release date.