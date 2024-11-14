Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: kraven the hunter

Kraven the Hunter: "Making Of A Villian" Behind-The-Scenes Featurette

Sony Pictures has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for Kraven the Hunter, describing it as "the story of the making of a villain."

Kraven the Hunter is being marketed as a "standalone film."

Directed by J.C. Chandor, Kraven the Hunter aims to captivate with its gripping origin story.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson leads, portraying a man on a path of vengeance sparked by familial conflict.

Sony Pictures has decided to remind us that another movie is coming out next month. Kraven the Hunter hasn't been getting a lot of marketing so far since most of the department at Sony was too busy knocking it out of the freaking part for Venom: The Last Dance. However, it's kind of down the wire now, and there are many movies it needs to compete with if it wants to make any money. We have a new behind-the-scenes featurette with more evidence that star Aaron Taylor-Johnson is just so dehydrated in this movie, someone please let him drink water. There is also the highly amusing part where they say that this is a "standalone movie," so we can officially kiss the idea of a Spider-Man-Less Cinematic Universe goodbye? There is one reason and one reason only to have any faith in this film, and that is director J.C Chandor. He's made some pretty damn good movies in the past, and it wouldn't be the first time a director was able to elevate a premise that sounds like it won't work on paper.

Kraven the Hunter: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Kraven the Hunter is the visceral, action-packed origin story of how and why one of Marvel's most iconic villains came to be. Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays Kraven, a man whose complex relationship with his ruthless father, Nikolai Kravinoff (Russell Crowe), starts him down a path of vengeance with brutal consequences, motivating him to become not only the greatest hunter in the world, but also one of its most feared.

Kraven the Hunter, directed by J.C. Chandor, stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ariana DeBose, Fred Hechinger, Alessandro Nivola, Christopher Abbott, and Russell Crowe. It will be released on December 13, 2024.

