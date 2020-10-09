The New Mutants Hits Blu-ray On November 17th, Includes Deleted Scenes

The New Mutants heads home and on digital next month. After so many delays and years of holding our breath, the film released into theaters a few weeks ago to a world where very few screens were available and audiences were staying away. Somehow that seems fitting. Expect this release to do extremely well, though, as most waited for the disc or digital version of The New Mutants to release to take it in. Included will be multiple deleted scenes and featurettes. You can see the cover for the release and see a short trailer down below.

The New Mutants 4k Blu-ray Specs

"In this action-filled film, five young people who demonstrate special powers are forced to undergo treatment at a secret institution – allegedly to cure them of the dangers of their powers. But it's soon clear that their containment is part of a much bigger battle between the forces of good and evil!"

Special Features and Technical Specs:

DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK

Origins & Influences – Legendary comics artist Bill Sienkiewicz and the filmmakers explore the origins and influences behind "The New Mutants."

Meet the New Mutants – Cast members share their experiences while filming and reveal how they bonded as a family, much like the characters in the film.

Deleted Scenes Roberto Suns & Dani Climbs "She's a Demon" "Everybody's Type" & Chores Dani's Nightmare – Alt "I Need to Cool Off" "We're on Lockdown" Take out the Source

Optional English SDH, Spanish, French, and German subtitles for the main feature

It is super weird still that the Fox era of mutants has come to a close. Part of me wishes that when the MCU version comes out that they still stick a Fox logo in front of the film. That won't happen though. Look for the 4K Blu-ray and digital release of The New Mutants on November 17th.