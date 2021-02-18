Shudder, AMC To Produce Untitled Black Horror Anthology

Shudder and AMC have announced a new Untitled Black horror anthology, showcasing stories of Black horror from Black directors and screenwriters and set to debut later this year on both the horror streaming service and AMC+. It will then also run on AMC proper. This follows on the heels of the streamers successful documentary Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror, one of the best horror docs you can hope to watch. New and old voices will be a part of the anthology, with writers Tananarive Due (My Soul to Keep, Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror) and Steven Barnes (Lion's Blood), Eisner and Harvey Award-nominated writer, illustrator, and graphic novelist Ezra C. Daniels (BTTM FDRS), World Fantasy and Bram Stoker Award-winning novelist Victor LaValle (The Ballad of Black Tom, The Changeling) and Emmy® and Peabody® Award-winner Al Letson (State of the RE:Union) are already on board.

Shudder Continues Giving Voices To Those That Need To Be Heard

"When we saw the first cut of our Horror Noire documentary, we realized there was a huge untapped reservoir of great Black horror stories that needed to be told, and an extremely talented group of writers and directors ready to tell them," said Shudder General Manager Craig Engler. "While the documentary was a look back at the history of Black horror, this anthology is a showcase for the future and will introduce audiences to fantastic new stories and characters." Author Dr. Robin R. Means Coleman, who wrote the book Horror Noire: Blacks in American Horror Films from the 1890s to Present, on which the documentary was based, will consult on the anthology, along with documentary producers Phil Nobile Jr., Kelly Ryan and Ashlee Blackwell.

This is great news, and well overdue. Hopefully, we start seeing some filmmakers and talent announced soon as well to really ramp up the excitement.