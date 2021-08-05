Shudder To Debut Hellbender On Streaming Service

Shudder has acquired the rights to the new horror film Hellbender. Directed by Toby Poser, Zelda Adams, and John Adams, the film will debut on the streaming service sometime in early 2022, I would imagine, as it is set to premiere at the Fantasia International Film Festival next week and run the festival circuit after. This is a coming-of-age film centered around a 16-year-old suffering from a rare illness and the family that surrounds her. More details and a pic from the new Shudder acquisition can be found below.

Shudder Just Keeps Chugging Along, Bringing Quality Films With Them

"In Hellbender, 16-year-old Izzy (Zelda Adams) suffers from a rare illness that has kept her isolated on a mountaintop with her mother (Toby Poser) her whole life. As Izzy begins to question her sickness, she pushes back against her confinement and secretly befriends Amber (Lulu Adams), another girl living on the mountain, but her newfound happiness is derailed after she eats a live worm as part of a juvenile game and finds an insatiable and violent hunger awakened within her. To understand the hunger, Izzy must learn the dark secrets of her family's past and the ancient power in her bloodline."

Said Craig Engler, general manager of Shudder, "We are thrilled to bring this family-focused folk nightmare to Shudder with such a talented actual family in front of and behind the camera. With Hellbender, Wonder Wheel Productions has made their most polished feature yet, and we know our audience will delight in the film's shocking visuals and scares." "Teaming up with Shudder was at the top of our bloody bucket list. They're the pinnacle of beautiful horror, and to be a part of that is beyond thrilling for our family," added Toby Poser, Zelda Adams, and John Adams.

Who wouldn't want to work with Shudder at this point? They are the best at what they do, and that is bringing quality horror to the masses. Hellbender looks no different. Look for more on this one over the following months.