Shudder Will Debut Body Horror Film Mosquito State On August 26th

Shudder is bringing body horror film Mosquito State to the service this fall. It will debut on August 26th. Said Craig Engler, general manager of Shudder, "Mosquito State is a masterful allegory for the 2007 financial crisis – Wall Street meets The Fly – and serves as the perfect ending to Shudder's 'Summer of Chills.' Filip Jan Rymsza is very much in command of the ominous, building psycho-horror throughout the film, and we cannot wait for our audience to experience it." The film will finish up a line-up of films debuting new on Shudder every week that started in June and runs through August. A clip from the film is below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Mosquito State – Clip | A Shudder Original (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KJ1X66QUfkM)

Mosquito State Synopsis

"In Mosquito State, isolated in his austere penthouse overlooking Central Park, obsessive Wall Street data analyst Richard Boca (Beau Knapp) sees ominous patterns: His computer models are behaving erratically, as are the swarms of mosquitos breeding in his apartment, an infestation that attends his psychological meltdown. "After an amazing festival run, I'm excited to share Mosquito State with Shudder's passionate, ever-growing fanbase," said director and co-writer Filip Jan Rymsza."

The film was awarded the Bisato d'Oro for Best Cinematography at the Venice Film Festival, and ow will join films like Caveat, Superdeep, An Unquiet Grave, Vicious Fun, Son, The Call, Kandisha, The Boy Behind The Door, Teddy, Bleed With Me, Jakob's Wife, and George A Romero's The Amusement Park in the Summer of Chills Shudder line-up.