Sing 2 Final Trailer Released, Sneak Peak In Theaters This Saturday

Sing 2 released its final trailer this morning, ahead of the film playing for one night only this Saturday, ahead of its full release this Christmas. Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Nick Kroll, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly, Nick Offerman, Bobby Cannavale, Halsey, Pharrell Williams, Letitia Wright, Eric André, Chelsea Peretti, and Bono all lend their voices to the sequel to the mega-popular first film. You can see the new trailer below and get tickets for this Saturday's screenings here.

Sing 2 Synopsis

"Buster (Oscar® winner Matthew McConaughey) has turned the New Moon Theater into a local hit, but in Sing 2, Buster has his eyes on a bigger prize: Debuting a new show at the Crystal Tower Theater in glamorous Redshore City. But with no connections, Buster and his cast—including harried mother Rosita (Oscar® winner Reese Witherspoon), rocker Ash (Scarlett Johansson), earnest Johnny (Taron Egerton), shy Meena (Tori Kelly) and, of course, provocateur Gunter (Nick Kroll)—have to sneak their way into the world-famous Crystal Entertainment offices, run by ruthless mogul Jimmy Crystal (Emmy winner Bobby Cannavale).

In a desperate attempt to get Mr. Crystal's attention, Gunter spontaneously pitches an outrageous idea that Buster quickly runs with, promising that their new show will star rock legend Clay Calloway (Bono). Problem is, Buster has never met Clay, an artist who shut himself away from the world more than a decade ago after the loss of his wife. Even worse, Buster has failed to realize that Mr. Crystal is an egocentric gangster who would rather drop somebody off the roof of a building than be lied to. As Gunter helps Buster dream up an out-of-this-world theatrical masterpiece and the pressure (and sinister threats) from Mr. Crystal mount, Rosita's leading role in the show gets ripped away and handed to Mr. Crystal's spoiled daughter, Porsha, played by Grammy-nominated artist Halsey. Desperate to save the show and his life, Buster embarks on a quest to find Clay and persuade him to return to the stage. What begins as a dream of big-time success becomes an emotional reminder of the power of music to heal even the most broken heart. Sing 2 is in theaters on Christmas."