Sinners: Warner Bros. Releases The First Posters Ahead Of Trailer Drop

Warner Bros. has released three posters before the trailer debut for Ryan Coogler's new film, Sinners. The movie will be released on March 7, 2025.

Sinners is reportedly set in the Jim Crow-era South elements of vampires featured.

Director Ryan Coogler returns to original storytelling, reuniting with frequent collaborator Michael B. Jordan.

First trailer for Sinners is eagerly awaited, promising a star-studded cast and Coogler's signature storytelling flair.

Warner Bros. continues teasing us ahead of the first teaser trailer release for Sinners. This is the next film by director Ryan Coogler, and that alone should get you excited. The cast, which includes Michael B. Jordan, Delroy Lindo, Jack O'Connell, Hailee Steinfeld, and more, are reasons two through whatever. The concept, which is reportedly being billed as a "feature is set in the Jim Crow-era South and possibly involves both vampires and Southern supernatural traditions." All of that should be piquing your interest. We got a brief teaser for the trailer earlier today, and we now have three posters. Or one, kind of, we have one poster, which they eventually split into two posters that work side by side. It's a neat effect that more studios are starting to take advantage of. We still don't have anything else on the media site so we're still in the dark until the trailer comes out tomorrow.

Sinners Is Luring Ryan Coogler Away From Established IP Again

Coogler has been spending some time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a while now, but he rose to prominence on the indie scene with Fruitvale Station in 2013. Two years later, Creed launched him into mainstream success, and Black Panther in 2018 catapulted him into the stratosphere. The problem with big projects like the two Black Panther films is that they take up a lot of time, and Coogler has also been involved with several Marvel television shows. That means we haven't had the chance to see him branch out from an established IP for a while now, and it appears we are finally getting the chance with Sinners. We don't know much about this film, but it reunites Coogler with Michael B. Jordan. The two first met on Fruitvale Station and have consistently worked together. We don't know much about the film, but The Hollywood Reporter did have some details in April when they shared a casting announcement, saying, "Insiders say the feature is set in the Jim Crow-era South and possibly involves both vampires and Southern supernatural traditions. Jordan may be playing dual roles — as twin brothers."

Sinners is written, directed, and co-produced by Ryan Coogler and stars Michael B. Jordan, Delroy Lindo, Jack O'Connell, Jayme Lawson, Wunmi Mosaku, Omar Benson Miller, Hailee Steinfeld, Lola Kirke, and Christian Robinson. The film is set to be released on March 7, 2025.

