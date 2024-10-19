Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: film, Paramount Pictures, parker finn, Smile, smile 2

Smile 2 Filmmaker on Creating the Infamous Smile

The writer and director of Smile 2 opens up about the creation of the smile entity and what influenced its recurring appearance.

After dominating at the box office when the first film was released, there's naturally a lot of excitement behind the upcoming film Smile 2 from Paramount Pictures. To make the situation even sweeter, early reviews suggest that the film could surpass the original in terms of quality. Now, the film's writer-director is opening up about the creation of the infamous smile.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Parker Finn, the writer and director of Smile 2, explained one of the film's key influences. Finn divulged, "I find what you want to do is smile actually in a friendly way; you don't want to overexaggerate it, you don't want to strain your face, but it's all about disconnecting the eyes from the smile, and then about how you position the head. There's a bit of a head tilt that happens; there's the famous 'Kubrick Stare,' we sort of leaned into that idea, and then it becomes all about the filmmaking tools."

Smile 2 Plot, Cast, and Release Date

The sequel follows global pop sensation Skye Riley (Naomi Scott) as she embarks on a world tour. However, things take a terrifying turn when she begins experiencing inexplicable and horrifying events. Overwhelmed by the escalating horrors and the pressures of fame, Skye is forced to confront her dark past to regain control of her life before it spirals out of control. The film boasts an impressive cast, including Scott as Skye Riley, Rosemarie DeWitt as Elizabeth Riley (Skye's mother and manager), Kyle Gallner as Joel (a police officer cursed with the Smile Entity), Lukas Gage as Lewis (a drug dealer and acquaintance of Skye), and Miles Gutierrez-Riley. The film hits theaters on October 18, 2024.

With its blend of supernatural horror and psychological thriller elements, Smile 2 promises to be a thrilling continuation of the original film. But what do you think? Does Smile 2 have the potential to surpass the original film?

