Snow White Star Shares One of the Film's Essential Messages

Snow White star Rachel Zegler shares details about the character's reimagined origin and how it correlates with the film's core themes.

Rachel Zegler, known for her breakout roles in West Side Story and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, is now taking on yet another iconic role as Snow White in Disney's latest live-action adaptation of a beloved title. While the film offers Disney a chance to recalibrate its live-action reputation, there are always risks associated with adopting a favored animated title.

Now, the actor behind the titular role is talking about one specific (and necessary) change to the character's story and how it plays a role in the film's overarching thematic endeavors.

Rachel Zegler on the Origin of Snow White and the Film's Core Message

In a recent interview with Variety, Zegler shared intriguing details about the film's fresh approach to the classic tale, revealing that this version of the character's story includes a significant change to the origin of her name. Zegler explains, "It fell back to another version of Snow White that was told in history, where she survived a snowstorm that occurred when she was a baby. And so the king and queen decided to name her Snow White to remind her of her resilience. One of the core points in our film for any young woman or young person is remembering how strong you actually are."

The film features Zegler in the lead role, with Gal Gadot portraying the Evil Queen. The cast also includes Andrew Burnap as Jonathan, Ansu Kabia as the Huntsman, Martin Klebba as Grumpy, and Colin Michael Carmichael in an undisclosed role. Directed by Marc Webb, the Snow White screenplay is penned by Greta Gerwig and Erin Cressida Wilson.

Disney's live-action adaptation is scheduled to hit theaters in March 2025. It promises a fresh and inspiring take on the timeless fairy tale. Are you excited about the upcoming release of Snow White?

