Sonic the Hedgehog 2: A New Poster and the "Blue Justice" TV Spot

Sonic the Hedgehog was such a weird movie. We here at Bleeding Cool actually got to see the first footage from the film in August 2019, and let's just say we were concerned by the design of Sonic. The trailer went wide, and the reception was so negative that Paramount had to delay the movie and redesign the character at the eleventh hour. Because of that delay, the movie came out in early 2020, right before COVID-19 shut everything down. So, Sonic the Hedgehog became a massive hit due to circumstance, good timing, and listening to criticism by way of forcing animators to work overtime. Paramount must be confident in Sonic the Hedgehog 2 because they have already greenlit a third movie and greenlit a Knuckles spin-off show. The sequel comes out in a little over a month, so we'll have to see how it performs at the box office and whether or not that confidence was misplaced. For now, we have a new poster from 4DX and a TV spot making fun of The Batman because, of course.

"After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero. His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands. From the filmmakers behind The Fast and the Furious and Deadpool, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2 stars James Marsden, Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, and Jim Carrey returning, alongside new additions Shemar Moore, with Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles, and Colleen O'Shaughnessey as the voice of Tails. "

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is directed by Jeff Fowler and stars James Marsden, Ben Schwartz, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, Shemar Moore, Colleen O'Shaughnessey with Idris Elba and Jim Carrey. It will be released on April 8, 2022.