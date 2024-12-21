Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: film, Paramount Pictures, sonic the hedgehog, sonic the hedgehog 3

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Director Talks Shadow and the Chao

The filmmaker attached to Sonic the Hedgehog 3 shares more details about adapting Shadow's story and introducing the Chao.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is finally here, and while fans are thrilled knowing that Shadow the Hedgehog is making his big screen debut, there are a few other inclusions that longtime Sonic fans will also appreciate. This definitely includes the addition of the Chao, a mystical group of fairy-like creatures from the Sonic universe. Now, the film's director is explaining how that popular side story ended up making it into the film.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Director on Shadow and the Chao

While speaking to Screen Rant, director Jeff Fowler explains, "We certainly worked our way backwards from Shadow. Shadow got the top priority, we took that so seriously. Introducing him, his backstory that is so beloved by fans, and just wanting to work so hard to get that right and to really just honor what it is that fans love. But then it becomes, once we kind of nail some of those really key story elements, what else can we sort of honor? So, of course, like the Chao. We're in Tokyo, we know we can kind of take advantage of this culture that really does celebrate anime and animated characters. And of course, if there's going to be a Chao-themed cafe, a restaurant, it's going to be in Tokyo. So, once we kind of had that idea, it's just watching the crew run with it and build out those ideas and craft this whole Chao-themed restaurant was so much fun."

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 features the return of Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic the Hedgehog, along with Colleen O'Shaughnessey voicing Tails and Idris Elba as Knuckles. On the live-action front, Jim Carrey will also reprise his role as the iconic Dr. Robotnik, while Keanu Reeves joins the cast as the new villain, Shadow the Hedgehog. And this time around, the plot revolves around Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles teaming up with Dr. Robotnik to stop the powerful and mysterious Shadow.

The Paramount Pictures film hits theaters on December 20, 2024.

