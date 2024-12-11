Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: sonic the hedgehog 3

Sonic the Hedgehog 3: The Gang Meets Shadow For The First Time

Paramount Pictures has released a new clip from Sonic the Hedgehog 3, in which Sonic and his friends meet Shadow for the first time.

When Shadow the Hedgehog was teased at the end of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, fans lost their damn minds, so we all knew that when he finally showed up in the third movie was going to be a big deal. Fans only got more excited when they announced that Keanu Reeves would be voicing the character, but Paramount has decided that they will show off the trio's first encounter on YouTube for all to see. They released the gang's first encounter with Shadow in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 , which obviously does not go well for them. It also gives us a very good look at some of Shadow's abilities and how they set him apart from the others.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Sonic the Hedgehog returns to the big screen this holiday season in his most thrilling adventure yet. Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails reunite against a powerful new adversary, Shadow, a mysterious villain with powers unlike anything they have faced before. With their abilities outmatched in every way, Team Sonic must seek out an unlikely alliance in hopes of stopping Shadow and protecting the planet.

Director Jeff Fowler returns along with our all-star cast, including Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Idris Elba, Colleen O'Shaughnessey, Natasha Rothwell, Shemar Moore, Adam Pally, Lee Majdoub, newcomers Alyla Browne and Krysten Ritter, with Keanu Reeves joining the franchise as Shadow the Hedgehog. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will be released on December 20, 2024.

