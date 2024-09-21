Posted in: Movies | Tagged: film, james mcavoy, Speak No Evil, Universal Pictures

Speak No Evil Director Discusses James McAvoy's Role in the Film

Speak No Evil director James Watkins talks about James McAvoy's role in the recent relaunch of the popular horror film.

Article Summary Director James Watkins shares insights on James McAvoy's meticulous approach in Speak No Evil remake.

Watkins and McAvoy explored the psychology of McAvoy's character, discussing themes of narcissism and manipulation.

The director aimed to create a unique vision, honoring the original film yet crafting something distinct.

The remake of Speak No Evil has received positive reviews, avoiding dismissal as a pointless relaunch.

The remake of Speak No Evil has officially arrived after promising to deliver a fresh take on the chilling Danish original. While the original film was praised for its unsettling atmosphere and shocking conclusion, the remake seeks to explore new depths of fear and suspense. And according to the filmmaker behind the new iteration, the film's leading actor was very meticulous about his approach to the story.

In conversation with Comicbook.com, Speak No Evil director James Watkins delved into the details regarding his collaboration with James McAvoy for the new iteration, telling the site, "He [McAvoy] was thinking about how there's this kind of narcissistic sociopathic guy, how he's charming, and how he pulls the wool over people's eyes. We had a lot of conversations about real-world people that do that, demagogues, disturbing and toxic masculine guys that influence other people. James is all about the truth of the moment. Really, it's all about looking at the scenes. Is this honest? Is it true?" Regarding his hope to reinvent the film, the director later explains, "In terms of adapting something, I'm thinking there's no point in making the same movie. [Speak No Evil (2022) director] Christian Tafdrup's movie was only a couple of years ago, and it's a brilliant movie. I wanted to see if I could make something of my own."

As of now, the film has received generally positive reviews, so at least it hasn't been disregarded as a pointless relaunch!

Speak No Evil Cast and Official Plot Summary

When an American family is invited to spend the weekend at the idyllic country estate of a charming British family they befriended on vacation, what begins as a dream holiday soon warps into a snarled psychological nightmare. From Blumhouse, the producer of The Black Phone, Get Out and The Invisible Man, comes an intense suspense thriller for our modern age, starring BAFTA award-winner James McAvoy (Split, Glass) in a riveting performance as the charismatic, alpha-male estate owner whose untrammeled hospitality masks an unspeakable darkness. Speak No Evil stars Mackenzie Davis (Terminator: Dark Fate, Halt and Catch Fire) and SAG award-winner Scoot McNairy (Argo, A Quiet Place Part II) as American couple Louise and Ben Dalton, who, along with their 11-year-old daughter Agnes (Alix West Lefler; The Good Nurse, Riverdale), accept the weekend-holiday invitation of Paddy (McAvoy), his wife Ciara (Aisling Franciosi; Game of Thrones, The Fall) and their furtive, mute son Ant (newcomer Daniel Hough).

The Universal Pictures film Speak No Evil is in theaters now.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!