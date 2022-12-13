Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse – New Trailer and Images

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was one of the best superhero movies ever made [don't @ me], so no matter what a sequel ended up doing, it was going to be very hard for it to follow in those sorts of footsteps. However, it very much looks like the team behind Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is doing their best to make sure that this next movie lives up to the first one by taking their time with this one. Usually, when a film gets delayed, it's a sign that something is wrong. However, delays for this one seem like the right move because Sony really wants lightning to strike twice with this film. It has a prime-time release date of June, with many people waiting to throw all of their money at Sony to see this film. We got an official trailer today, along with some new images that show off just how insane this film is looking like it's going to be.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar®-winning Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, BrBrooklyn'sull-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson with a screenplay by Phil Lord & Christopher Miller, and David Callaham. It stars Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Jason Schwartzman, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Greta Lee, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham, and Oscar Isaac. It will be released on June 2, 2023.