10 Romantic Films That Always Have My Heart: Britt's Film Corner

There's nothing better than having the time to watch a favorite movie, at really any time of day, but there's something extra amazing about romantic films. Often deemed "chick flicks" or pushed under a label for women only to then be scrutinized, these movies have a special place in cinema and its history. While the list is longer than one can imagine, there are around ten romantic films that always seem to be in the back of my mind and on the screen when I need it. Below is a list of those films with trailers included and a blurb of the plot from their individual IMDB pages.

It Happened One Night (1934):

A renegade reporter trailing a young runaway heiress for a big story joins her on a bus heading from Florida to New York, and they end up stuck with each other when the bus leaves them behind at one of the stops.

Pillow Talk (1959):

An interior decorator and a playboy songwriter share a telephone party line and size each other up.

Ever After (1998):

The Brothers Grimm arrive at the home of a wealthy Grande Dame who speaks of the many legends surrounding the fable of the cinder girl before telling the "true" story of her ancestor.

You've Got Mail (1998):

Book superstore magnate, Joe Fox and independent book shop owner, Kathleen Kelly fall in love in the anonymity of the Internet both blissfully unaware that he's trying to put her out of business.

Serendipity (2001):

A couple search for each other years after the night they first met, fell in love, and separated, convinced that one day they'd end up together.

Howl's Moving Castle (2004):

When an unconfident young woman is cursed with an old body by a spiteful witch, her only chance of breaking the spell lies with a self-indulgent yet insecure young wizard and his companions in his legged, walking castle.

Must Love Dogs (2005):

A thirty-something preschool teacher looks to the personals for a change of pace and a relationship, with hilarious results.

Dan in Real Life (2007):

A widower finds out the woman he fell in love with is his brother's girlfriend.

Beginners (2010):

A young man is rocked by two announcements from his elderly father: that he has terminal cancer and that he has a young male lover.

Safety Not Guaranteed (2012):

Three magazine employees head out on an assignment to interview a guy who placed a classified advertisement seeking a companion for time travel.