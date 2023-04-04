Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Trailer: The Meme Goes Multiverse Set to hit screens on June 2nd, here's the newest trailer for Phil Lord and Christopher Miller's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

If you're Miles Morales, and you now realize that you're one in a multiverse of "spider heroes" out there, trying to find your own voice, to chart your own destiny, can be a difficult one. But this June, Miles is going to learn a lot more about himself than even he realized when Phil Lord & Christopher Miller and Sony Pictures Entertainment's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse swings across our screens. But you don't have to wait another two months for a fresh look at Miles's next encounter with the multiverse – not when we have the newest trailer to pass along (released earlier this morning).

With a cast that includes Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Karan Soni, Jason Schwartzman, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Greta Lee, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham, and Oscar Isaac, here's a look at the official trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (hitting screens on June 2nd):

Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.

Based on the Marvel Comics comic books with a screenplay by Phil Lord & Christopher Miller, and David Callaham, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson. Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, Aditya Sood, Rebecca Karch, and Brian Bendis serve as executive producers. The animated film was produced by Avi Arad, Amy Pascal, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Christina Steinberg. To stay up-to-date on what's going on in & around the Spideyverse, you can join the Spider Society by texting 718-808-8342.