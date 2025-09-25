Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: spider-man: beyond the spider-verse

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse Shifts Its Release Date By A Week

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse has shifted its release date by a week moving from June 25, 2027 to June 18, 2027.

Sony aims for the best box office window, shifting the date amid a packed June for animated movies.

Major competition includes Pixar's Grotto, Shrek 5, and How To Train Your Dragon 2 releasing in the same month.

Plot is still under wraps, but the film will pick up after Across the Spider-Verse with Miles on the run.

Sony Pictures Animation is really trying to find the perfect sweet spot for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. Once the film got delayed and it became apparent that the cliffhanger was not going to be resolved within a year or so, like everyone planned, they have been shifting the date around to try and give it the best possible opportunity at the box office. Considering how well the last two movies did, there is a good chance that the delay isn't going to impact this one much, but no one can blame them for shooting for the best. This summer was a good example of how a release date can make or break a movie. Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is keeping its June 2027 month, but the day is moving by a week, according to Variety. The new release date will be June 18, 2027, from the previously announced June 25, 2027.

It's going to be a busy month for animation alone with Pixar's Grotto opening the same same, but it wouldn't be that surprising if Pixar decides to shift that one. Shrek 5 is also confirmed for June 30th and How To Train Your Dragon 2 will be released on June 11th. Summer is primetime, but Spider-Verse is top tier, so there is a better chance others will move to avoid it than the other way around.

We don't have any plot details yet. Aside from that, it starts immediately after the events of Across the Spider-Verse with Miles on the run, and the rag-tag group of Spider-People we saw assembled at the end of the film with Gwen might not be enough. So, while the film is still two years away, we have at least another release date, which is more than we had a few days ago. Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is directed by Bob Persichetti and Justin K. Thompson. Produced by Phil Lord, Chris Miller, Amy Pascal and, Avi Arad, and Jinko Gotoh. Aditya Sood and Christina Steinberg are executive producing. Screenplay by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and David Callaham. Beyond the Spider-Verse will be released in theaters on June 18, 2027.

