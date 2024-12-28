Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: spider-man: beyond the spider-verse

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse – Teasing The Emotional Ending

Brian Tyree Henry, the voice of Miles's father, Jefferson Morales, teases the emotional ending of Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

There is one big problem with being half a movie and not having the second half ready to go: the waiting period. Sometimes, it's not too bad, and that's more or less what happens with the two Dune movies. Wicked made the smart decision to release parts one and two within a year of each other. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse made about the worst decision you could make. It was half a movie that ended on a cliffhanger, but everyone was fine with it because the second film had a release date, and we were ready to go. However, the movie was eventually removed from the schedule entirely and it's one thing to have a break between parts, it's another to leave people in limbo, which is where we are right now.

Recently, it was confirmed that Bob Persichetti and Justin K. Thompson will be directing Beyond the Spider-Verse, but nothing else. Bryan Tyree Henry is currently doing press rounds for The Fire Inside. Variety did ask him when we'd be seeing the film, but he didn't seem to know either. "In all due time," Henry replied. "We have to conclude it. It has to be concluded. Can you imagine if we were like, "That's it. He's in a portal and that's it."

When his costar Ryan Destiny ribbed Henry that it was his schedule causing the delay, Henry was a good sport about it, but he did tease the ending to Beyond the Spider-Verse, which could be seen as some light spoiler warning. "No, look, it takes time, but we got to make you wait a little bit," Henry said about the wait between the two films. "You know what I mean? But it's coming. It's coming. There's not going to be a dry eye in the house. I'll tell you that. Good luck. It's not going to wrap up in a nice little bow what things do." Hearing that things won't wrap up nicely shouldn't surprise anyone who knows anything about Spider-Man stories. If there is a character who rarely ends up with a perfect happy ending, it's literally any version of Spider-Man.

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar®-winning Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn's full-time friendly neighborhood, Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on handling a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson with a screenplay by Phil Lord & Christopher Miller, and David Callaham. It stars Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Jason Schwartzman, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Greta Lee, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham, and Oscar Isaac. It was released on June 2, 2023, and is currently available to purchase on digital. Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will be directed by Bob Persichetti and Justin K. Thompson and currently doesn't have a release date.

