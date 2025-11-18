Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Fox, Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: avengers: doomsday, Sadie Sink, Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Star Will Return For Avengers: Doomsday

We don't know who Sadie Sink is playing in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but she will reportedly reprise said role in Avengers: Doomsday.

Avengers: Doomsday shifted release to December 18, 2026, now launching after the next Spider-Man film.

Anthony and Joe Russo return as directors, with Marvel bringing back key MCU and X-Men characters.

Massive ensemble cast revealed as Avengers: Doomsday enters production, signaling Marvel's new phase.

When Avengers: Doomsday shifted its release date to the end of 2026, it was suddenly coming out after Spider-Man: Brand New Day instead of before. With how interconnected the Marvel Cinematic Universe has become, there are a lot of little things that have to be adjusted when the order of release changes as well. One of those changes is who is going to make some sort of appearance in Avengers: Doomsday. We know the entire day hasn't been revealed yet, but despite the hours-long chair hell, they've been rather quiet about confirming more cast members. However, other cast members are being low-key confirmed as they promote other projects. Sadie Sink has an unknown role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day and is currently making the rounds for the final season of Stranger Things, but Deadline is reporting that Sink will be reprising said unknown role in Avengers: Doomsday.

Now, a reminder that reprising the role doesn't mean she's going to have a significant part. There will be cast members in Avengers: Doomsday, including top-tier talent, who will appear on screen for mere minutes and wrap up their roles in just a few days. That's the nature of the beast when it comes to these massive productions with cast lists this long. It's still impossible to guess who Sink is playing in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, even if people do have their own theories based on her hair color alone.

Is Avengers: Doomsday Taking Steps Back Instead Of Forward?

Over the summer of 2024, word came that Marvel and Disney were courting Anthony and Joe Russo to return and direct the next two Avengers films. It made sense in a way; they were coming off a year that didn't exactly go to plan, and no doubt they wanted to go with what they thought would be the safest option. It turned out that the reports were spot on, and in July 2024, they were announced as the directors at San Diego Comic-Con. That was also where we learned that Robert Downey Jr. would be coming back as Doctor Doom, and it became very clear that Marvel was playing it safe by returning to what worked the first time.

At the end of March, over the course of five and a half hours, Marvel announced a large portion of the Avengers: Doomsday cast, which includes, along with already confirmed Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Vanessa Kirby, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, Wyatt Russell, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Simu Liu, Florence Pugh, Kelsey Grammer, Lewis Pullman, Danny Ramirez, Joseph Quinn, David Harbour, Winston Duke, Hannah John-Kamen, Tom Hiddleston, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, Channing Tatum, and Pedro Pascal. The inclusion of previous X-Men characters is more proof that Marvel is taking steps back instead of forward. The stream was also an announcement that the film had entered production. Avengers: Doomsday will be released in theaters on December 18, 2026. Avengers: Secret Wars is set to be released on December 17, 2027.

