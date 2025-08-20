Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies, Sony | Tagged: Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Spider-Man: Brand New Day – Tramell Tillman Joins The Cast

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is currently in production, but we're still getting casting announcements. Tramell Tillman has reportedly joined the cast in an unknown role.

Article Summary Tramell Tillman has joined the cast of Spider-Man: Brand New Day in an undisclosed role.

Production is underway for the highly anticipated fourth Spider-Man film in the Marvel franchise.

Destin Daniel Cretton is directing, with Tom Holland, Zendaya, and major cast members returning.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day lands in theaters July 31, 2026, taking a prime summer release date.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is officially filming, but that doesn't mean the casting announcements are done. We don't know much in the way of plot for the fourth Spider-Man film, and thanks to some delays, it's now the next Marvel film on the line-up set to premiere in a little under a year. That's a long break for Marvel, but it might be the right decision, too. There have been some cast members reprising roles, some that make more sense than others, and there have been some new faces as well. Today. Variety revealed that Tramell Tillman has reportedly joined the cast in an unknown role.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Was Inevitable

We learned the title of Spider-Man 4 at CinemaCon in April 2025, and tiny details about where the film falls in the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline were all over the internet following the announcement. However, we haven't really gotten that much in the way of solid details yet, aside from the fact that the title is Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which makes sense considering how the last movie ended. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Destin Daniel Cretton is directing this Sony/Marvel collaboration, and it has snagged a prime-time July 31, 2026, release date. Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Mark Ruffalo, Michael Mando, and Jon Bernthal are reprising their respective roles. Sadie Sink and Liza Colon-Zayas have signed on as new cast members. The timeline for the film has likely shifted a bit, considering the recent delay of Avengers: Doomsday, but it's unclear how that delay will impact this film.

