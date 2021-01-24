Chris Rock Appears in New Spiral: From The Book Of SAW Image

Spiral: From The Book of SAW is one of a plethora of films that we should have seen already. The pandemic changed the landscape of film in 2020 and 2021, so now we have this new SAW universe film to look forward to this year. Starring Chris Rock in what is an out of character role for him, the film looks to bring the dormant horror gorefest franchise back to prominence and its roots, going back to the first film's phycological thriller story instead of the gore-for-gores-sake schlock of the many sequels. A new still from the film hit the net this week, which you can see below.

Spiral: From The Book Of SAW Deepens The Mythology

The director of the film Darren Lynn Bousman has said this of the film in the past: "I can tell you that it feels like a Saw movie at times and at other times it's its own completely different thing; it furthers the Saw mythology, yet it takes it in a completely fresh direction. I'm really excited."

"A sadistic mastermind unleashes a twisted form of justice in SPIRAL, the terrifying new chapter from the book of SAW. Working in the shadow of an esteemed police veteran (Samuel L. Jackson), brash Detective Ezekiel "Zeke" Banks (Chris Rock) and his rookie partner (Max Minghella) take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city's gruesome past. Unwittingly entrapped in a deepening mystery, Zeke finds himself at the center of the killer's morbid game."

Spiral: From the Book of SAW, starring Chris Rock, Max Minghella, Marisol Nichols, and Samuel L. Jackson, will open in theaters on May 21st. Fo now. Who knows if it will or not at this point. All we know is that we will see it this year.