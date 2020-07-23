Check Out The Trailer For Spree, On Demand On August 14th

The trailer for Joe Keery thriller Spree has debuted online. The film stars the Stranger Things favorite plays a rideshare driver who, in an attempt to go viral for social media clout, decides to livestream his rides, where he begins killing his passengers, teaching them his #thelesson. One of his passengers, a stand-up comedian (played by Sasheer Zamata), gets in his car, and we go from there. It sounds intriguing and looks intriguing. You can see for yourself by watching the trailer for Spree down below.

Spree Synopsis

"Meet Kurt (Joe Keery), a 23-year-old rideshare driver for Spree, who is so desperate for social media attention that he'll stop at nothing to go viral. He comes up with a plan to livestream a rampage as a shortcut to infamy – coining his evil scheme "#thelesson", he installs a set of cameras in his car and begins streaming his rides. Wildly miscalculating the popularity that would come from his lethal scheme, Kurt's desperation grows as he tries to find a way to overcome the plan's flaws. In the middle of all this madness, a stand-up comedian (Sasheer Zamata) with her own viral agenda crosses Kurt's path and becomes the only hope to put a stop to his misguided carnage."

Keery can certainly pull off a crazy look. What a different role for him, and with him in virtually every scene, this is a really good shot at showing off what he is capable of. Spree was going to run through the summer in theaters, I am sure, but obviously, that is not going to happen anymore. Still, this film is solid; it deserves to find an audience for sure. You can see the movie when it hits On Demand on August 14th.