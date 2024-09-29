Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: Brilliant Minds, Kelvin Universe, paramount, spock, Star Trek 4, zachary quinto

Star Trek Star Zachary Quinto "No Cutoff" for Fourth Kelvin Film

Zachary Quinto (Brilliant Minds) reminds fans the current Star Trek Kelvin Universe cast is not to old to do a fourth film citing TOS films.

The Star Trek Kelvin universe, rebooted in 2009 by J.J. Abrams, faces delays but the cast remains optimistic.

Quinto highlights the limitless potential of the Star Trek universe, comparing it to the enduring TOS legacy.

Simon Pegg suggests Star Trek's ideal future might be streaming, following Paramount+ exclusive spinoffs.

Regardless of the status of Star Trek 4, the next Kelvin universe film lined up, which was established in 2009's soft reboot from J. J. Abrams, the cast is ready to film for Paramount despite their busier schedules. Among them is Zachary Quinto, who plays Kelvin Spock in the 2009 original, its 2013 sequel Star Trek Into Darkness, and 2016's Star Trek Beyond. As Paramount reestablished the franchise for television on its streaming platform Paramount+, the fourth Kelvin film has been under development hell cycling through directors and writers as the cast tries to remain cautiously optimistic. While promoting his NBC series Brilliant Minds, Quinto keeps the optimism, noting there's plenty of time for more adventures since The Original Series cast did the same for two series and six films over 25 years.

Zachary Quinto: "Anything Is Possible" with Star Trek

"The great thing is 'Star Trek' is a limitless universe. Look at all the television shows, look at all the stories, look at all the characters and timelines. Anything is possible," Quinto told Variety. "That's the joy of the franchise. That's why it's lasted for 55, 60 years. I'm open to it. I would love it. I would absolutely love it. There's no cutoff. The original cast did movies for decades, well into their 50s and 60s. The stories might be different. We might not be running as fast on the other planets, but I think anything's possible, and I think there's nothing more fulfilling as an artist than to come back to something after time has passed and cultivate a relationship with it from a completely different perspective and a completely new point of view."

The Invincible star's right, but another major difference is that the cast led by William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, DeForest Kelley, Nichelle Nichols, James Doohan, Walter Koenig, and George Takei is that they all started their adventure on NBC TV. As noted in past interviews, cast members like Simon Pegg, who plays Kelvin Scotty, and Shatner said there's a ceiling regarding how big-budget films is made and what Star Trek typically makes in theaters, which may not make it as appealing in theaters, but ideal for streaming. As Section 31 film is already a Paramount+ exclusive as a spinoff of Star Trek: Discovery, then there's no reason why we couldn't see a Kelvin story on the same platform.

Brilliant Minds, which also stars Alex MacNicoll, Ashleigh LaThrop, Aury Krebs, Spence Moore II, Tamberla Perry, Teddy Sears, and Donna Murphy, airs Mondays on NBC. For more on Quinto's medical drama and his work on Vice President Kamala Harris's presidential campaign, you can check out the entire interview.

