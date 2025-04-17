Posted in: Lucasfilm, Movies | Tagged: lucasfilm, ryan gosling, shawn levy, star wars, star wars: starfighter

Title Of Shawn Levy's Film Is Star Wars: Starfighter, Dated May 2027

Star Wars Celebration is here, so it's announcement time. The Shawn Levy directed film is titled Star Wars: Starfighter, has been dated for May 2027, and will star Ryan Gosling.

Star Wars Celebration is here, and they are announcing things! And they aren't just announcing television shows! We love to see Star Wars making its grand return to the big screen, and that return will be here way sooner than we think. The Mandalorian & Grogu will be the official return to a galaxy far, far away on the big screen, but reports about a film from Shawn Levy began in November 2022. Everyone thought that the film seemed like one that wouldn't get much traction for a while since Levy had other projects to work on, but then Ryan Gosling got involved. His [potential at the time] involvement following the massive success of the Barbie meant that Levy's project went from "eventually" to "right now."

That involvement was first teased back in January, but no one confirmed anything, and it seemed they were waiting until Celebration, which isn't a surprise. On the stage in front of a bunch of hopefully not-too-jetlagged fans, it was announced that Levy's project would be titled Star Wars: Starfighter. They also confirmed that Gosling had been cast and that the film had been given a prime-time release date of May 28, 2027.

In a press release sent out by Disney, we also got some very vague story details. The release described the film as "a standalone adventure taking place approximately five years after the events of 2019's Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker. … [Star Wars: Starfighter] is an entirely new adventure featuring all-new characters set in a period of time that has not been explored on screen yet." The release also confirmed that production will begin this fall, which makes sense for a May 2027 release date and how much post-production a massive film like this needs. So far, the reaction from people not at Celebration is trepidation because it feels like several Star Wars films have been announced, even dated, and then never heard from again. If Lucasfilm wants to get that kind of fan back on their side, they cannot delay Starfighter or The Mandalorian & Grogu.

