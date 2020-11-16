Stephen King Adaptation The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon Gets Director

Stephen King fans have yet another adaptation to look forward to, as The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon has found a director. Announced earlier this year with writer Christy Hall attached, Lynne Ramsey (We Need to Talk About Kevin, You Were Never Really Here) will direct. Village Roadshow will release the flick, with Christine Romero (wife of the late George A. Romero) producing with Roy Lee, Ryan Silbert, and Jon Berg. This joins the numerous Stephen King projects in some stage of development since they are one of the surest things in Hollywood right now. The Hollywood Reporter had the news first.

Stephen King Should Have His Own Channel

"On a six-mile hike on the Maine-New Hampshire branch of the Appalachian Trail, nine-year-old Trisha McFarland quickly tires of the constant bickering between her older brother, Pete, and her recently divorced mother. But when she wanders off by herself and then tries to catch up by attempting a shortcut, she becomes lost in a wilderness maze full of peril and terror."

"As night falls, Trisha has only her ingenuity as a defense against the elements, and only her courage and faith to withstand her mounting fears. For solace, she tunes her Walkman to broadcasts of Boston Red Sox baseball games and follows the gritty performances of her hero, relief pitcher Tom Gordon. And when her radio's reception begins to fade, Trisha imagines that Tom Gordon is with her—protecting her from an all-too-real enemy who has left a trail of slaughtered animals and mangled trees in the dense, dark woods…"

At this point, who would say no to a Stephen King streaming service? Include all the film adaptation, tv shows, tv mini-series, and even people reading his books in front of a camera and interviews and such. I would subscribe to that tomorrow, like many would.