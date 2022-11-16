Stranger Things Star Joseph Quinn May Join A Quiet Place Franchise

Stranger Things breakout star Joseph Quinn may have lined up his next role, and it still has a footing in horror. He is in talks to join Lupita Nyong'o in A Quiet Place: Day One, the prequel spinoff to the Paramount franchise. Pig director Michael Sarnoski is helming the film, from an idea by franchise creator John Krasinski. The film is set to open on March 8th, 2024. The year after, in 2025, a third installment of the proper A Quiet Place is set to be directed by Krasinski. No word on how this may affect Quinn's availability for Stranger Things season five, as a popular fan theory would see him return, even though his beloved character Eddie Munson perished in the season four finale. Deadline had the news that he may join the production.

Stranger Things To A Quiet Place

Krasinski has been out there saying he has an idea that would turn the original two films into a trilogy, while Paramount is hoping that the spinoff would make A Quiet Place a universe they can continue to make films and more about. Who would have guessed that after seeing the first film? I would never have felt that the ending of that first film was a perfect place to end everything, and after seeing the sequel, that idea solidified in my mind.

That is not to say that it was a BAD film or that more films set in the universe are a BAD idea, but the second film felt pointless and without a purpose, and I worry that more would feel the same way. Since there is no way they do not continue the franchise at this point with how successful they have been, the ship has sailed in, hoping they come to their senses. More A Quiet Place is coming, even if it might not be a good idea. Casting Lupita is a great first step to changing minds, though, and nabbing the Stranger Things breakout is also a smart play.