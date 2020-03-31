"Stray Dolls": A New Trailer for a Modern Crime Thriller

Stray Dolls is a new crime thriller about an immigrant girl looking for a fresh start in the US. When she arrives, she gets a regular job and is trying to stay on the straight and narrow. When she meets her new roommate and realizes that they share things in common, like a life in crime, their story interweaves and takes them to places both thought they wanted to avoid. Stray Dolls is a fresh take on the crime genre, giving it a modern update and shining a light on youthful crime.

Stray Dolls and Supporting Independent Films

I am all in on this film, and the times we find ourselves in right now, it is even more important to support these smaller, independent films.

Leaving India behind to break with a life of petty crime, Riz (Geetanjali Thapa) arrives stateside and gets a housekeeping job at the decidedly landlocked Tides Plaza Motel. Its manager Una (Cynthia Nixon) houses and employs several other young people in dire straits, including Dallas (Olivia DeJonge), Riz's new roommate. At first antagonistic, the girls soon realize that their opposite personalities complement each other. Dallas is a bit of a wild card, hooking up with the motel's resident drug dealer – and Una's son – Jimmy (Robert Aramayo), whereas Riz is guarded but stolid, reluctant to take any route forward that isn't entirely legal. But when Riz is forced to steal from one of the motel rooms, she inadvertently sets off a series of violent events and becomes entangled in a web of crime. Desperate for agency, Riz and Dallas are forced to take matters into their own hands. This is Stray Dolls, directed by Sonejuhi Sinha.

Stray Dolls, directed by Sonejuhi Sinha, and starring Geetanjali Thapa, Olivia DeJonge, Cynthia Nixon, and Robert Aramayo hits VOD streaming services next Friday, April 10th.