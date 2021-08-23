You Can Stream Alan Moore's The Show, Now, Globally, For Less Than $5

American cinemas will be screening Alan Moore and Mitch Jenkins' movie The Show, for one night only on August the 26th. While Britain will get a screening on August the 27th at 1.15 and 1.40 pm BST in Leicester Square as part of the FilmFest festival and a virtual screening in the UK (or at least to UK IP addresses) at 6pm BST on September the 1st. This will be ahead of an as-yet-unannounced wider streaming of the movie and a Blu-Ray release. But suddenly there is another option for everyone, and you can watch it right here, right now, with just a tiny bit of jiggery-pokery. The Show has been made available until August the 26th on the Filmin.Es streaming service in Spain. You will need to switch your IP to a Spanish one to even access the website, and pay the 3.95 Euros (that's $4.63 or £3.39) to watch The Show, or the 7.99 Euros to subscribe to the streaming service for a month. But then… you will have it. I'm going to wait until Friday for the full cinematic experience, but if The Show isn't available near where you are, or tickets have sold out, it's another option – and one you don't have to wait for.

Written by Alan Moore, directed by Mitch Jenkins, The Show stars Tom Burke, Siobhan Hewlett, Ellie Bamber, Sheila Atim, Christopher Fairbank, and Alan Moore himself and is a Lex Films, EMU Films production with the support of BFI and Lipsync. It is produced by Thomas Brown, Michael Elliott, Jim Mooney, with Siobhan Hewlett as Executive Producer and Simon Tindall as Director of Photography.

A frighteningly focussed man of many talents, passports and identities arrives at England's broken heart, a haunted midlands town that has collapsed to a black hole of dreams, only to find that that this new territory is as at least as strange and dangerous as he is. Attempting to locate a certain person and a certain artefact for his insistent client, he finds himself sinking in a quicksand twilight world of dead Lotharios, comatose sleeping beauties, Voodoo gangsters, masked adventurers, unlikely 1930s private eyes and violent chiaroscuro women… and this is Northampton when it's still awake. Once the town closes its eyes there is another world entirely going on beneath the twitching lids, a world of glittering and sinister delirium much worse than any social or economic devastation. Welcome to the British nightmare, with its gorgeous flesh, its tinsel and its luminous light-entertainment monsters; its hallucinatory austerity. Welcome to The Show.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Show (2021) – Official Trailer (HD) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4J2JQCx0VzI)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Show (2021) – Clip: Voices (HD) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rf2o1WX7zMU)

Filmin is a Spanish online cinema platform that specialises in independent movie-making and distribution, with the backing of independent film distributors Alta Films, Avalon Distribución, El Deseo, Golem, Tornasol, Vertigo Films, Versus Entertainment, Wanda Vision, and Cameo, as well as online design company Vostok, and Brightcove, with currently 10,000 titles. Most of the films and series in the catalog are offered in two versions, the one dubbed into Spanish, and the original with Spanish subtitles.