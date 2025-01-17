Posted in: Movies, Supergirl, Warner Bros | Tagged: Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow: David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham Join Cast

David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham have reportedly joined the cast of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow as Kara Zor-El's parents.

Filming started in January 2025, with Milly Alcock portraying Supergirl in the movie.

Announced in Nov 2023, directed by Craig Gillespie; release date set for June 26, 2026.

Supergirl's dark backstory contrasts sharply with her iconic cousin, Superman.

The cast of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow just got a little bit bigger. The film has been slowly filling out its main and supporting cast over the course of 2024 heading into its production start this month, but Deadline is reporting that David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham have joined the cast as Kara Zor-El's parents; we can assume her adopted parents. Kara, much like her more well-known cousin, has an adopted family on Earth that took her in. Kara was first introduced as a one-time character in Superman #123 August 158 Otto Binder and Dick Sprang and was recreated by Binder and Al Plastino in Action Comics #252 in May 1959. Kara didn't always have the Danvers as her Earth parents; she originally stayed in an orphanage under the name Linda Lee, but in Action Comics #279, she was adopted by Fred and Edna Danvers.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow Began Filming In January

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is one step closer to entering production. The project, which has a writer, Ana Nogueira, was announced back in November 2023. After months of speculation posts that were starting to rival the best of them, we finally got word that Milly Alcock would be playing Supergirl at the end of January. In April, we learned that Craig Gillespie would be the director, and some of the supporting cast started filling out, with Matthias Schoenaerts joining the cast as Krem of the Yellow Hills. In January, Jason Momoa joined the cast as Lobo.

Gunn explained at the time of the initial Supergirl announcement, "In our series, we see the difference between Superman, who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl, who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She's much more hardcore; she's not exactly the Supergirl we're used to seeing." We don't have any other plot details aside from the release date, June 26, 2026, for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, but the production began filming in January.

